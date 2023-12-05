DeSantis pledges $1 million for any litigation arising from Florida State playoff snub

article

Governor Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he's setting $1 million aside in the 2024-2025 Florida budget to allocate for any potential litigation that may arise from Florida State's exclusion from the College Football Playoff.

In what's become a highly controversial result, the undefeated ACC Champion Seminoles were snubbed by the College Football Playoff Committee, with the Alabama Crimson Tide earning the highly coveted No. 4 position instead.

READ: 'Disgusted and infuriated': Florida State's College Football Playoff exclusion draws discord across the nation

State leaders, ACC officials, and college football media alike have voiced their disapproval of the decision that the committee said was made in part due to the season-ending injury to star QB Jordan Travis.

So, during his proposal of the budget on Tuesday, Gov. DeSantis set aside some time to express the news.

Governor Ron DeSantis speaking on Tuesday, December 5.

"What we decided to do, we're setting aside $1 million for any litigation expenses that may come as a result of this really, really poor decision by the College Football Playoffs to exclude an undefeated team that won a Power Five conference championship," DeSantis said.

READ: Florida Senator Rick Scott demands answers after FSU snubbed from College Football Playoff

DeSantis went on to say that living in Tallahassee as the governor, all three of his children are Seminole fans. He also added that he thought the expansion to 12-team playoff might make for too many teams.

"To me, it's like if you win, and you're undefeated, that should mean something, I mean, that should really be significant, and they're telling us that it doesn't and that other factors matter more, so that's just not how I would approach it," DeSantis said.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis also penned a letter to the playoff committee, in particular Chairman Boo Carrigan, asking for transparency in their ‘historic and unprecedented’ decision.

"It is unjust, and we have not been given a fair explanation," Patronis wrote. "These decisions not only affect the players' and coaches' opportunities to compete at the highest levels, but you have also compromised millions of dollars in economic output to Florida State University and NIL value to football players themselves."

Patronis went on to say that ‘transparency is the best disinfectant’ and offered the committee the opportunity to come forward with full details on how each vote was cast for the playoffs.

The Seminoles will take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl in Miami on Dec. 30, after clocking in as the No. 5 team in the nation.