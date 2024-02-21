Grady Judd launches ‘groundbreaking’ mental health, substance addiction services at Polk County Jail

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says his agency is taking a new approach when it comes to providing mental health and substance addiction services at the Polk County Jail.

Sheriff Judd, along with Polk County Commission Chairman Bill Brasswell, social service provider CEOs, and representatives from over a dozen government agencies and non-profit organizations in Polk County, are expected to give more details about the STARR (Substance Treatment Advocacy Recovery and Reentry) Program during a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

"We are not waiting on Washington DC or Tallahassee to act - we are joining forces with public and private community stakeholders to make a difference in Polk County regarding mental and behavioral health." Sheriff Judd stated. "What we are doing now is visionary in mental health treatment; we are bringing multiple partners together to focus on how we can best reduce the cycle of criminality."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

