Florida woman arrested after baby dies from fentanyl mixture

A Florida mother is facing aggravated manslaughter charges after police say her child died from an opioid overdose.

According to the Ocala Police Department, officers were called to an area hospital in October 2023 to investigate an unresponsive 9-month-old baby, who later died.

Police say initially it was not clear how the baby died, but its mother, 33-year-old Kacy Kincaid, had five grams of fentanyl on her at the time.

According to OPD, Kincaid appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol and could not hold a conversation when detectives tried to interview her.

Detectives say they got a search warrant for a sample of Kincaid's blood to be tested and then took her to jail for a felony trafficking charge.

Kacy Kincaid mugshot courtesy of the Ocala Police Department.

Police later received a report from the Medical Examiner’s Office indicating that the child died from fentanyl, methamphetamine, and xylazine toxicity.

Kincaid's blood sample also contained fentanyl, along with other substances, according to OPD.

Investigators say the 5 grams of fentanyl Kincaid had on her when her baby died was tested and showed the same xylazine compound that was found in the child’s blood during the autopsy.

On January 24, 2024, police arrested Kincaid and charged her with aggravated manslaughter of a child.