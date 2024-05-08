HCSO identifies armed man shot, killed by deputies near Plant City

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has identified the man shot and killed by deputies early Tuesday.

HCSO says Anthony Ray Gamez, 40, banged on windows while threatening to kill people inside Divine Mercy Prayer Center off South Frontage Road in Plant City.

When deputies responded, they noticed Gamez was holding a railroad spike while growling as he paced behind an iron fence.

PREVIOUS: VIDEO: Man armed with railroad spike killed in deputy-involved shooting at Plant City worship center

Bodycam video shows Gamez moving closer to the deputies while refusing to drop the spike, which led to deputies using a taser on the suspect before firing shots, killing him.

Sheriff Chad Chronister says deputies Robert Sanchez and Jacob St. John's actions were "textbook." Both are on paid leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the shooting, which is standard procedure.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter