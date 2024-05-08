Expand / Collapse search

HCSO identifies armed man shot, killed by deputies near Plant City

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  May 8, 2024 3:38pm EDT
Hillsborough County
Bodycam video: Deputies shoot 'erratic' armed man

Bodycam video released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shows a man advancing on deputies with a sharp object, a railroad spike, as he made gutteral noises and refused requests to put his weapon down.

PLANT CITY, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has identified the man shot and killed by deputies early Tuesday.

HCSO says Anthony Ray Gamez, 40, banged on windows while threatening to kill people inside Divine Mercy Prayer Center off South Frontage Road in Plant City.

When deputies responded, they noticed Gamez was holding a railroad spike while growling as he paced behind an iron fence.

Bodycam video shows Gamez moving closer to the deputies while refusing to drop the spike, which led to deputies using a taser on the suspect before firing shots, killing him.

Sheriff Chad Chronister says deputies Robert Sanchez and Jacob St. John's actions were "textbook." Both are on paid leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the shooting, which is standard procedure.

