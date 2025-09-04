Grady Judd: ‘Operation Bad Odds’ illegal gambling investigation leads to 28 arrests

The Brief More than two dozen people are facing criminal charges after an undercover operation dubbed "Operation Bad Odds." Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says detectives seized a total of 48 machines from 12 stores countywide. Investigators also confiscated more than $100,000 in cash.



Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says more than two dozen people, including several store owners, are facing charges after an undercover illegal gambling investigation dubbed "Operation Bad Odds."

Surrounded by some of the seized gambling machines, Judd and other law enforcement officials spoke about the operation at a news conference in Winter Haven on Thursday.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd speaks at a news conference on Sept. 4, 2025.

The backstory:

Judd says the undercover investigation began with a "simple tip" about gambling in back rooms at A-1 Discount Beverage and Discount & Deli, both on Pilaklakaha Ave. in Auburndale.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburndale Police Department joined forces, according to Judd, with undercover detectives placing bets and winning money. Store clerks handed over the winnings in concealed bankers' bags, according to investigators.

Detectives then served search warrants on Wednesday, Sept. 3, seizing a total of 48 machines from 12 stores countywide.

Investigators say many of the machines were delivered from other states and even overseas in exchange for a cut of the proceeds.

Judd also says detectives seized more than $100,000 in cash he says was taken from "hard-working folks."

Six store owners were among the 28 suspects arrested in the case, according to Judd. Five of the suspects are illegal immigrants, as well.

What they're saying:

Judd talked during Thursday’s news conference about the lack of regulatory oversight to protect gamblers from getting ripped off by illegally-operated machines.

"Not only are these gambling machines illegal, but they’re ripping off the people that gamble with them," Judd said.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff also focused on the efforts of multiple law enforcement agencies to shut the gambling operations down.

"Understand one thing: you’re violating the law. Understand another thing: our detectives are going to investigate you. Understand another thing: we’re going to run through you like a dose of salts through a widow woman," Judd said.

The Source: This story was written with information from a news conference in Winter Haven on Sept. 4, 2025.