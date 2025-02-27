Grand Prix kicks off with Party in the Park showcasing race cars, drivers

The Brief The Firestone Grand Prix weekend kicked off Thursday night with "Party in the Park." Runners also got to race on the track during a 5K before cars began tearing it up.



The party is revving up in downtown St. Petersburg, where an event kicked off the first Indycar race of the season. Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected in the city, giving the community a chance to showcase the unique course through the city and next to the waterfront.

Thursday evening, from 4-7 p.m., Firestone held a "Party in the Park," where fans could see race cars up close, and chat with the drivers.

"Anyone who is into open-wheel racing loves anything that goes through city streets," said a father and son fan-duo, Dan and Christopher, attending the event. "It's like the American Monaco, so it's just a really cool experience. You get to get up close and personal with the drivers."

And there wasn’t a break in the fun. At 5 p.m., there was a 5K race where runners got the chance to run on the actual racetrack before the cars tear it up. The runners – slower than the racecars – but still breaking records. The winner finished in 15 minutes.

"The race was really cool. It was good running on the course. I feel tired. I ran Gasparilla too this weekend, but feels good," said Trevor, the first-place finisher.

Fans are continuing to gear up for a fun weekend ahead.

"It's really cool to watch from the stands, but the coolest experience is when you are arriving you can hear the cars from miles away, and up close actually seeing how fast they fly by… it's a great experience," said fans Dan and Christopher.

