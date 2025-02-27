Firestone Grand Prix expected to bring more than 100K fans to St. Pete this weekend

The Brief St. Pete's mayor is expecting the Firestone Grand Prix to bring in more than $60 million and more than 100,000 people to the area. It will bring an uptick in business, which will mean even more to the community after Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The race will be broadcast in more than 200 countries on FOX, showing off St. Pete to the world.



Blocks away from the track, you could hear the drivers warming up on Thursday for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

You could hear them, and feel their impact, literally and figuratively.

"We also just see the whole entire city vibrate, and that includes from the race cars themselves," Katrina Simkanin, the head lead at Paciugo Gelato on Beach Drive, said. "It shakes the entire city."

Why you should care:

Simkanin said there’s a large uptick in business every year during Grand Prix weekend. Business this year, though, means even more after Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

"Getting everybody out and together just to show up and feel that sense of community again is so important. We see it and feel that in the shop. The storms were really, really rough on us this year. It was a ghost town for the most part for a really long time," Simkanin said.

By the numbers:

St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch said the Grand Prix is expected to bring in more than $60 million and more than 100,000 people to the area.

What they're saying:

"This race has grown into a premier event for our city, one that attracts fans from all over the world, puts St. Pete on the global stage and brings a powerful economic boost to our local businesses," he said. "That's a great message we want to send out to the world that St. Pete is open for business."

"We've been in recovery mode since then [the storms], and, you know, folks want a chance to celebrate, to come together and celebrate what St. Pete is really about. This is a great opportunity to do that," Welch said.

IndyCar’s former President Jay Frye, race co-owners Kim Green and Kevin Savoree and a couple of drivers, including last year’s winner, joined Welch and City Council members to raise the Firestone Grand Prix flag at City Hall on Thursday morning. Frye called St. Pete a second home for IndyCar, saying the race in St. Pete that kicks off IndyCar’s season, and is one of the three out of 17 races drivers really want to win.

"It matters here because you guys in St. Petersburg embrace us so well," Frye said. "You guys in St. Petersburg put your city on an international stage. You put our race series on an international stage."

The race will be broadcast in more than 200 countries on FOX, showing off St. Pete to the world, local leaders say.

"FOX, from a national level, is going to be here in St. Petersburg talking about the Sunshine City and why, if you're not here, you better tune in, and if you're not here, you better be here next year because this city is race city," Frye said.

Local perspective:

The Party in the Park in North Straub Park Thursday evening also helped kick things off. There was music, food, giveaways and drivers brought their cars to show those who came out. The 5K on the track also started at North Straub Park. It raises money for the Police Athletic League of St. Petersburg.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered throughout Thursday's Grand Prix kick off with local leaders and officials with the Grand Prix.

