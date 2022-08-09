Grand Prix Tampa items head to auction after business permanently closes
TAMPA, Fla. - Grand Prix Tampa closed its doors last week after 40 years of operation, and now the facility is having an "everything must go" auction. That includes anything from go-karts, pool tables, and prizes from the arcade.
There are over 400 items you can bid on. A preview of the items will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The auction begins at 10 a.m.
You can find more information on how to participate in the auction here: bayareaauctionservices.liveauctiongroup.com.
The auction begins at 10 a.m. at the complex on Nebraska Avenue in Tampa.
Here’s a list of just some of the auction items, according to Bay Area Auction Services:
- Over 30+ gas go-karts
- Baseball/softball pitching machines
- Mini-golf equipment
- Large props including pirate, ships, and castle
- Prize tickets and toys
- POS system
- LED TVs
- Trampolines
Restaurant equipment is also up for grabs:
- Barstools
- Chairs and tables
- Patio heaters
- Large ice machines
- Gas deep fryers
- Flat grill
- Cheese melter
Plus, a 2004 Ford Ranger X-Cab P/U and 1998 Utility Trailer.
Grand Prix Tampa sign
The place first opened more than 40 years ago, back when it was known as the Malibu Grand Prix. After things are auctioned off, the 15-acre property will be bulldozed to make way for new apartment homes.