Grand Prix Tampa items head to auction after business permanently closes

Grand Prix Tampa closed its doors last week after 40 years of operation, and now the facility is having an "everything must go" auction. That includes anything from go-karts, pool tables, and prizes from the arcade.

There are over 400 items you can bid on. A preview of the items will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The auction begins at 10 a.m.

You can find more information on how to participate in the auction here: bayareaauctionservices.liveauctiongroup.com.

The auction begins at 10 a.m. at the complex on Nebraska Avenue in Tampa.

Here’s a list of just some of the auction items, according to Bay Area Auction Services:

Over 30+ gas go-karts

Baseball/softball pitching machines

Mini-golf equipment

Large props including pirate, ships, and castle

Prize tickets and toys

POS system

LED TVs

Trampolines

Restaurant equipment is also up for grabs:

Barstools

Chairs and tables

Patio heaters

Large ice machines

Gas deep fryers

Flat grill

Cheese melter

Plus, a 2004 Ford Ranger X-Cab P/U and 1998 Utility Trailer.

Grand Prix Tampa sign

The place first opened more than 40 years ago, back when it was known as the Malibu Grand Prix. After things are auctioned off, the 15-acre property will be bulldozed to make way for new apartment homes.