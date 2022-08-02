After 40 years, Grand Prix Tampa permanently closes

article

A Tampa attraction that has been around for decades has put on the brakes.

Grand Prix Tampa closed for good over the weekend to make way for a new set of apartment buildings. The 15-acre campus featured go-karts, a miniature golf course, and batting cages. The venue can be seen from Interstate 275 near Bearss Avenue.

The complex first opened over 40 years ago when it was the Malibu Grand Prix. It has been upgraded and remodeled several times over the years.

Now, that common sight along the highway will be replaced. Property owners said it was just time to move on.

Pieces from the miniature golf course will be auctioned off starting next week.