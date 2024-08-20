Great Horned Owl who escaped during Tropical Storm Debby found safe

A Great Horned Owl who escaped from his enclosure in Brandon during Tropical Storm Debby has been found safe, the Raptor Center of Tampa Bay confirmed.

'Charlie,' a four-year-old Great Horned Owl got loose from his enclosure on August 5 as Debby rolled through the Tampa Bay area.

READ: Raptor Center of Tampa Bay searching for owl that escaped enclosure during Tropical Storm Debby

But after nearly two weeks of extensive search efforts for the owl involving 2300 flyers and 500 door-knockers, Charlie was found safe on Monday.

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The Raptor Center of Tampa Bay confirmed that he is finally back home, albeit a bit thinner. They shared that on Monday at around 2 p.m., they received a call that Charlie had been in their backyard at 8:30 a.m.

Video shows someone showing up to pick up Charlie, concluding the nearly two-week search.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

"It's gonna take him a little while to recover from his ordeal. He is very thin. He has eaten a little bit and very glad to be home," the Raptor Center shared in a Facebook update.