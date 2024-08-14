Raptor Center of Tampa Bay searching for owl that escaped enclosure during Tropical Storm Debby

The Raptor Center of Tampa Bay has been searching for a Great Horned Owl, Charlie, who's been missing since August 5, when Tropical Storm Debby rolled through Tampa Bay.

Charlie, a 4-year-old Great Horned Owl, escaped his enclosure during the storm. Now, searchers are worried for his safety and his ability to survive in the wild.

According to the center, Charlie has been with the Raptor Center of Tampa Bay since he was six weeks old. He is blind in one eye and doesn't know how to hunt.

Charlie (Photo courtesy: Raptor Center of Tampa Bay)

The center reported he is wearing falconry equipment (anklets and jesses) and was spotted Tuesday morning in the Providence Lakes subdivision in Brandon.

People were out searching for Charlie nearly from sun-up to past midnight on Tuesday after the sighting but didn't spot him again. They reported Charlie is likely getting weaker and is probably on the ground.

Charlie (Photo courtesy: Raptor Center of Tampa Bay)

They used thermographic imaging on Tuesday night but found four barred owls and no Great Horned Owls. They ask if you see Charlie to call Nancy at 813-205-1851 or Billy at 405-226-1583.

