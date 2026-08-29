Polk County crash: 78-year-old man hit, killed on Dundee Road
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A 78-year-old man was killed Friday night after being hit by a car while trying to cross Dundee Road near Overlook Drive with a flashlight, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Dundee Road crash investigation
What we know:
Deputies responded at 9:55 p.m. to the scene between Winter Haven and Dundee on Dundee Road (State Road 542).
PCSO said a gray 2007 Toyota Camry traveling east hit the 78-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to PCSO, the pedestrian was carrying a flashlight and trying to cross from the south side of the road to the north side. Reports say the driver did not see him, and the crash happened roughly 500 feet away from the nearest crosswalk.
What's next:
The Polk County Sheriff's Office said no charges are anticipated against the driver. Preliminary reports indicate that impairment, speed and distracted driving do not appear to be factors, though the investigation remains ongoing. Deputies said eastbound lanes of Dundee Road were closed for approximately 2.75 hours following the incident.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, who explained details of the crash through preliminary reports provided by deputies and the Traffic Homicide Unit.