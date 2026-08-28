Pinellas County chase: Driver crashes on I-275 after fleeing troopers

The Brief Troopers attempting to pull over a Hyundai Sonata driving recklessly on US 19 near Ulmerton Road led to a wild chase through Pinellas County. The suspect lost control on the I-275 entrance ramp, crashing into a Toyota RAV4 and shoving both vehicles into the express lane wall. Troopers arrested the suspect after medical clearance at Bayfront Health and was booked on multiple charges, including fleeing to elude



A suspect caught on dashcam weaving through I-275 traffic in Pinellas County while trying to avoid troopers was arrested after crashing into another car.

Reckless driving in Pinellas County

What we know:

Florida Highway Patrol said a trooper saw a Hyundai Sonata driving recklessly northbound on US 19 at Ulmerton Road. But, when the trooper tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver continued speeding off.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

The vehicle exited onto Roosevelt Boulevard, made a U-turn and headed southbound on US 19. Officials said the chase then continued southbound on to Gandy Boulevard when two other troopers joined the chase.

Crash on I-275

Dig deeper:

The suspect continued east and got onto the northbound entrance ramp to I-275. That's when the suspect lost control of the vehicle and hit a Toyota RAV4, according to FHP.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

The impact of the crash sent both vehicles into the express lanes, where they hit a median concrete barrier wall, troopers said.

Booked into Pinellas County Jail

What's next:

The driver of the Toyota was not injured in the crash, while the suspect was taken to Bayfront Health for medical clearance before being booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

The suspect is now facing multiple charges, including fleeing to elude law enforcement officers, according to FHP.