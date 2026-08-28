Pinellas County chase: Driver crashes on I-275 after fleeing troopers
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A suspect caught on dashcam weaving through I-275 traffic in Pinellas County while trying to avoid troopers was arrested after crashing into another car.
Reckless driving in Pinellas County
What we know:
Florida Highway Patrol said a trooper saw a Hyundai Sonata driving recklessly northbound on US 19 at Ulmerton Road. But, when the trooper tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver continued speeding off.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.
The vehicle exited onto Roosevelt Boulevard, made a U-turn and headed southbound on US 19. Officials said the chase then continued southbound on to Gandy Boulevard when two other troopers joined the chase.
Crash on I-275
Dig deeper:
The suspect continued east and got onto the northbound entrance ramp to I-275. That's when the suspect lost control of the vehicle and hit a Toyota RAV4, according to FHP.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.
The impact of the crash sent both vehicles into the express lanes, where they hit a median concrete barrier wall, troopers said.
Booked into Pinellas County Jail
What's next:
The driver of the Toyota was not injured in the crash, while the suspect was taken to Bayfront Health for medical clearance before being booked into the Pinellas County Jail.
The suspect is now facing multiple charges, including fleeing to elude law enforcement officers, according to FHP.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Florida Highway Patrol, who provided details on the chase, crash and arrest.