‘Grow with Google’ event in Tampa

You can learn how to “Grow with Google” during an event being held in Tampa.

It’s a nationwide campaign to help create economic opportunities in communities. It provides free training, tools, and expertise to help people grow their skills, careers and businesses.

One of those workshops will be held in Tampa on Wednesday at the Blythe Andrews Library in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard. It runs from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Throughout the day, Google employees will teach a variety of hands-on workshops. You can pre-register for specific ones or sign up for a 20-minute one-on-one training session with staff members.

There are also several other sessions in the next few weeks in St. Petersburg.

