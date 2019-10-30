Gulfport-born artist turns metal into marvels

From beautiful murals to impressive sculptures, there are many gifted artists in the Bay Area.

In a garage in the artsy south Pinellas County city of Gulfport, a talented metalsmith uses some uncommon techniques, including a 7,000 º flame, to create his art.

“Some hot days, but I have a really good ventilation system,” Eric Folsom laughed as a box fan blew, full-speed, behind him.

He works with bronze and copper to make everything from earrings to holiday ornaments to masks.

He grew up in Gulfport, where his father was a pastor.

His inspiration comes from his back yard and around the world. He made a corkscrew topped with a metal fish, and he described a dangly pair of earrings he said were inspired by Carnival dancers in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Advertisement

Folsom’s work is on display and for sale at Florida CraftArt in downtown St. Pete, the Dunedin Fine Arts Center, and Custom House Decor in Gulfport.

His work will be featured at the Tampa Museum of Art’s holiday show on Nov. 14.

To see more from Folsom’s collection, visit his Instagram page.