Gulfport man accused of stabbing stepfather with broken glass in violent attack: police

A Gulfport man is behind bars after police say he shoved his mother to the ground and attacked his stepfather, stabbing him several times with broken glass pieces on Friday night.

Timeline:

According to the Gulfport Police Department, at around 8:58 p.m., officers responded to the 6300 block of Pasadena Point Boulevard South, where a man had numerous cuts on his body.

Police say Jorge Polo, 43, confronted his 68-year-old stepfather and shoved him into a table, shattering the glass. Polo threatened to kill the man, stabbing him multiple times with broken glass shards.

Polo reportedly tried gauging the man’s eyes out with his fingers and threw his 67-year-old mother to the ground when she tried to stop the attack.

The mother and stepfather were taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital for their injuries and have since been released, GPD said.

Polo was arrested after leaving the scene and resisting officers. He faces the following charges:

Attempted murder

Domestic battery

Resisting an officer without violence

Battery on a person 65 years of age or older

Battery on a law enforcement officer

