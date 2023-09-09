Habitat for Humanity Pinellas and West Pasco bringing 64 townhouses to St. Petersburg

Habitat for Humanity Pinellas and West Pasco is developing 64 affordable housing townhouses in south St. Petersburg and the historic Gas Plant District near Tropicana Field.

One of the projects already broke ground, and city councilors approved two others during their meeting on Thursday.

"The need for affordable housing and homeownership in Pinellas County in West Pasco and Florida in general has just been exacerbated since the pandemic," said Sean King, the V.P. of government relations for Habitat for Humanity Pinellas and West Pasco.

Some of the townhomes will be split between two parcels of land along 18th St. South, east of 22nd Ave South.

"That’ll bring 54 units of affordable townhomes onto the 18th Avenue corridor, which we think is going to be transformational for that neighborhood, and then we have another development just south of Tropicana Field, the historic Gas Plant Redevelopment that’s going to be 10 townhomes," said King.

The units will be three to four bedrooms and two bathrooms, costing about $249,000.

"We are going to be providing a much-needed critical gap in the affordable housing continuum, being able to serve families a little bit larger three and four-bedroom units," King said.

Because they are Habitat properties, the mortgage interest rate is zero percent.

