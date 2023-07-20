Hackers steal personal information from 1.2 million TGH patients

Tampa General Hospital is reporting a widespread date breach where hackers stole sensitive patient information including names, birthdates, social security numbers, patient treatment records, phone numbers, and insurance information.

The hospital has reported the cyber-attack to the FBI and is working to notify those whose information may have been compromised.

The breach affects an estimated 1.2 million patients.

In a release issued Wednesday afternoon, TGH said it first detected unusual activity on its computer systems on May 31. A third-party forensic firm determined that hackers accessed TGH’s network and stole files over a two-and-a-half-week period from May 12 to May 30 this year.

"TGH considers the health, safety and privacy of patients and team members a top priority. The hospital is continuously updating and hardening systems to help prevent events such as this from occurring and has implemented additional defensive tools and increased monitoring," the hospital wrote in a statement.

According to a hospital spokesperson, TGH did not pay a ransom to the hackers.

"Fortunately, TGH’s monitoring systems and experienced technology professionals effectively prevented encryption, which would have significantly interrupted the hospital’s ability to provide care for patients," the hospital wrote in a statement.

TGH says anyone whose information may have been stolen will receive a notification in the mail in the coming days. Free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services will be provided for individuals whose Social Security number was involved.

Patients are being encouraged to keep a close eye on statements from their health insurance company and healthcare providers in case of fraudulent activity and should "contact them immediately if they see any services they did not receive."

Patients with questions can visit TGH’s website here.