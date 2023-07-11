ZooTampa and HCA Healthcare victims of cyberattacks

article

ZooTampa and HCA Healthcare each confirmed recent cybersecurity incidents on their systems.

It is not known if their cyberattacks are related.

In a brief statement released Tuesday, ZooTampa officials said they discovered the cybersecurity incident "recently."

"Upon detecting the incident, the zoo took swift action and promptly engaged third-party forensic specialists to assist us with securing the network environment and investigate the extent of the unauthorized activity," the statement reads.

ZooTampa also said it does not store personal or financial information on visitors and members.

The zoo is working with federal law enforcement to investigate the incident and is offering free identity protection services to employees and vendors "whose personal information may have been impacted."

Meanwhile, HCA Healthcare announced Monday it learned about its cybersecurity attack on July 5.

"A list of certain information," including patient names, emails, and appointment dates, "was made available by an unknown and unauthorized party on an online forum," the hospital system said.

"HCA Healthcare believes that the list contains approximately 27 million rows of data that may include information for approximately 11 million HCA Healthcare patients," according to the press release.

HCA Healthcare said it does not believe clinical information, such as treatments and diagnoses, credit card numbers, or social security numbers were involved.

"This appears to be a theft from an external storage location exclusively used to automate the formatting of email messages. There has been no disruption to the care and services HCA Healthcare provides to patients and communities," the statement reads.

HCA Healthcare said it is working quickly to contact patients whose data might have been impacted. The hospital system is investigating the security breach with law enforcement and third-party forensic and threat intelligence advisors.

Think you may have been impacted? Click here to see the list of Florida hospitals and physician clinics that may have been affected.

If you received communication – such as an invoice, balance, or payment reminder – from HCA Healthcare that you think may be fraudulent, call (844) 608-1803.