'Depravity like this shocks me:' Haines City man arrested for stabbing 2 dogs to death, Sheriff Judd says

A Haines City man was arrested for stabbing two Chihuahuas to death and discarding them in a neighborhood retention pond, according to authorities.

Surveillance video from a nearby home shows Angel Enrrique Burgos, 21, of Haines City, carrying the two yelping dogs over to a retention pond.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit responded on Tuesday to the Hidden Lake Preserve neighborhood after witnesses reported hearing the dogs yelping.

Authorities collected both dogs from the pond and sent them to a veterinarian for a necropsy. The veterinarian determined the dogs, Lincoln and Casper, died painful deaths.

According to PCSO, detectives determined that Burgos stabbed the two dogs and attempted to conceal the incident by discarding clothing items and a knife in trash bins.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of felony animal cruelty, tampering with evidence, two counts of improper disposal of deceased animals, and two counts of illegal dumping.

"There's times in your life that you see or hear things that you just can't believe that a person would do to another person or to a defenseless little animal," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

"This behavior on Burgos’ part is disgusting. He caused the pain, suffering and death of two dogs for which he had a moral responsibility to nurture and provide care. Human depravity like this still shocks me. There is no excuse."