Bartow student killed in hit-and-run crash; suspect at large, FHP says

An 18-year-old Bartow student was hit and killed in Bartow, and the suspect driver is still at large after leaving the scene, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, a man was involved in a minor crash at Bartow High School early Wednesday morning and then drove off in a 2018 Hyundai sedan. The same driver then struck an 18-year-old boy while driving north on Jackson Street at Pearl Street.

The 18-year-old died from injuries sustained in the crash, and the driver left the scene for a second time. Authorities later located the Hyundai at a Polk County home, according to FHP.

They learned that the driver had driven off in a blue 2017 Ford Fiesta with Florida tag 5613UJ.

FHP asks anyone with information on the case to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

Polk County Schools says it is providing assistance to the school and counselors are on site at Bartow High School on Wednesday.