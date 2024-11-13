Haines City debuts first soccer complex to benefit youth, local programs

Whether one prefers to call it "futbol" or "soccer," there was excitement all around for the first complex dedicated to the sport within Haines City.

The facility debuted on Wednesday evening across from the Larry Parrish baseball complex on E. Johnson Avenue.

Constructing a soccer complex was one of the reasons Mayor Omar Arroyo ran for office.

"Having sports and things for the youth to do and the family in general is a great thing to have and having these types of sport complexes are very needed. They do change a community," said Arroyo.

"There have been tons of studies done that show there's a direct correlation with recreation and crime rates," said Terrell Griffin, Director of Parks and Recreation. "You have activities and different activities for the youth to do, you'll notice that the crime rate in those areas will decrease."

The city knew there was a need as there were soccer fields lined in some people's front yards. Haines City boasts a 58% Hispanic population and soccer is the most popular sport amongst the community.

The project cost $2.2 million dollars out of the city's General Fund, and it's already proving to be a huge hit.

"I know it hasn't been opened yet, but it has been packed with people every afternoon," said Arroyo.

The city is working on starting both youth and adult soccer leagues, and the hope is also that the youth leagues could become feeder programs for local high schools.

"Who knows, the next great soccer star may come from Haines City," said Griffin.

"We have two more we'll be building this coming year so just so excited to have it," said Arroyo.

