Haines City police officer hospitalized after being hit by Polk deputy's cruiser

A Haines City officer is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Polk County Sheriff’s Office cruiser.

It happened when Officer Brad Webster was on his way to help break up a domestic violence situation at the Sunset Palms Hotel in Haines City last Thursday night.

He was responding to a call for backup from a female Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

She was trying to get a 15-year-old boy under control after detectives said the teen beat, shoved and bit his girlfriend, who is 7 months pregnant.

Investigators say they were arguing over a cell phone.

Despite the female deputy tasing the 15-year-old, investigators said the boy continued to resist.

"He was actively fighting her," Polk County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Carrie Horstman told FOX 13. "This guy is 5’9", 190 pounds. Our sergeant is probably 5’ 5."

Haines City Police Officer Brad Webster

Eventually backup arrived, including Webster.

In his attempt to rush to help, Webster jumped over a fence and ran in front of a Polk Sheriff’s cruiser that was also there to assist.

The teen was arrested and charged with several felonies, including assault and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Webster was taken to a nearby hospital as a trauma alert. He is expected to be released later this week.

"We are proud of Officer Brad Webster’s response to the domestic violence incident that resulted in his injury. When we hear a call that a fellow officer is involved in a violent situation, regardless if it is from another agency, we respond," said Haines City Interim Police Chief Loyd Steward in a statement. "We are also pleased that the Polk County Sheriff’s Office charged the suspect appropriately for the injury sustained by our officer. We wish Officer Webster a speedy recovery."