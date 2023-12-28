Car crashes into hair salon in Palm Harbor: FHP

article

A car crashed through a hair salon and gym on Wednesday in Palm Harbor, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

READ: Three killed in I-75 crash near Selmon Expressway in Hillsborough, major delays in the area: FHP

According to FHP, a Ford F150 was driving west in the parking lot of 683 Alderman Road on Wednesday when the driver, a 76-year-old man from Tarpon Springs, accidentally accelerated.

The truck lost control and veered into a building containing a gym and hair salon.

While the building was occupied by patrons, no one was injured in the crash, according to FHP.