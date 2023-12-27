Two killed in I-75 crash near Selmon Expressway in Hillsborough, major delays in the area: FHP

Two people were killed in a crash on I-75 just north of the Selmon Expressway in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they are assisting troopers with the crash, which they originally said had several reported deaths. FHP later confirmed that two deaths have been reported.

FHP also said two vehicles were involved in the deadly crash on the interstate.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-75, and now, a view from traffic cameras in the area is showing major delays on both sides of the highway.

Courtesy: FDOT.

First responders at the crash scene are asking drivers to seek an alternate route if possible and expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.