Former campaign treasurer admits to stealing $200K from St. Pete mayor

The Brief St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch says his reelection campaign was hit hard after more than $200,000 was stolen from its bank account. Former campaign treasurer Yolanda Brown pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing over $1 million from 20 different clients. Brown faces up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud and is scheduled to be sentenced in January.



St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch is speaking out after his former campaign treasurer pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing more than $200,000 from his reelection account.

St. Petersburg mayor campaign theft

What we know:

Former campaign treasurer Yolanda Brown pleaded guilty to wire fraud on Wednesday in a Pennsylvania federal courtroom after transferring client money to pay for personal expenses. Federal filings show Brown stole more than $1 million from 20 clients, including a candidate for Congress in Pennsylvania and Mayor Ken Welch.

Welch discovered three large, unexplained withdrawals while meeting a campaign funds reporting deadline and immediately filed a report to spark an investigation. Brown faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and full restitution, with sentencing scheduled for Jan. 26.

Federal wire fraud investigation

What we don't know:

Federal authorities have not yet released an itemized breakdown of how Brown spent the stolen funds. It remains unclear how much of the stolen $200,000 Welch will ultimately recover through restitution.

Campaign treasurer fraud history

The backstory:

Welch hired Brown as treasurer during his first election in 2021 and experienced no issues until 2025. Brown appeared highly credible to political candidates, because she previously served as a treasurer for state legislative candidates and elected officials.

Welch only learned about her broader history of defrauding clients after she stopped responding to his campaign and vanished.

St. Petersburg reelection plan

What's next:

Welch expressed relief that FBI agents tracked Brown down after she changed her name and fled. Though missing more than $200,000 hurts his ability to push his message to voters, Welch says he remains committed to reaching city residents to discuss his track record and future plans.