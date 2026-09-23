Bradenton Beach police officer back on duty after suspected DUI driver totals patrol car

The Brief Bradenton Beach Police Officer Johnny Tsakiri is back at work after a suspected drunk driver crashed into his patrol car earlier this month. The 68-year-old was taken to Blake Hospital in Bradenton with cuts and bruises, while his cruiser was totaled during the collision. Officer Tsakiri has served the Bradenton Beach Police Department for 31 years and is considering retirement in 2027.



Two weeks after a suspected drunk driver slammed into his patrol car, Johnny Tsakiri is back behind the wheel for the Bradenton Beach Police Department.

Crash involving Bradenton Beach officer

What we know:

Tsakiri, 68, was driving home after finishing his shift when another driver turned in front of him at Cortez Road and 75th Street West. The crash badly damaged the front of his cruiser and deployed multiple airbags.

RELATED: Bradenton Beach police officer injured after being hit by suspected drunk driver: BBPD

The officer says the airbags quickly filled the car with smoke after the impact.

Officer Tsakiri crash injuries

What they're saying:

"Once the airbags went off, the smoke in the car was incredible," Tsakiri said. "It was difficult to breathe."

He suffered cuts and bruises and was taken to Blake Hospital in Bradenton. Bradenton Beach police said his patrol car was totaled, but he avoided serious injuries.

Yohendris Pozo Hernandez arrest

The backstory:

Police identified the other driver as 44-year-old Yohendris Pozo Hernandez. He was booked into the Manatee County Jail and charged with DUI involving damage to property or another person.

DUI crash dangers

Why you should care:

Officer Tsakiri says the crash is another reminder of the dangers of drunk driving.

"There's still a good number of people that are driving," he said. "They either don't seem to care or think they're going to handle the situation okay behind the wheel."

Damaged patrol vehicle

Local perspective:

On Wednesday evening, Tsakiri showed FOX 13 his damaged patrol car outside the Bradenton Beach Police Department. The front end was crushed, parts of the bumper were torn away and airbags were deployed throughout the vehicle.

Tsakiri says he attempted to brake when the drunk driver turned in front of him. Looking back, he knows the crash could have ended much worse.

"Those situations happen in a split second," he said. "Luckily, I didn't get really hurt."

Officer returns to work

Big picture view:

Officer Tsakiri returned to work about a week after the crash after spending 31 years serving Bradenton Beach. He says his connection to the community helped bring him back.

"I enjoy working here, we have a really nice community," Tsakiri said. "I enjoy the people, the businesses, and I was excited to come back."

Now driving a replacement cruiser, he is back working with his fellow officers and patrolling the same streets he’s driven for decades.

"I've put in a lot of hours," Tsakiri said. "I've been here all these years. I work every extra detail that comes available, every overtime."

Before joining Bradenton Beach police, he spent eight years with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. Altogether, Tsakiri is nearing 40 years in law enforcement.

Officer Tsakiri retirement

What's next:

He plans to retire in 2027, although walking away from the profession may be difficult.

"I enjoy coming here, and I will definitely miss it," Tsakiri concluded. "Who knows, I may change my mind and stay a little longer."