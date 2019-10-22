Halloween decoration thief targets Palmetto neighborhood

We all know about the Grinch that stole Christmas, but a Grinch in Manatee County got an early start this year - by stealing Halloween.

Surveillance cameras in Palmetto’s Willow Walk neighborhood recorded as a tall thin man in a white t-shirt swiped decorations from yards and front porches.

Neighbors are tired of his tricks and hope he’s treated to a jail cell.

Several homes in Willow Walk were targeted, beginning Tuesday, Oct. 15 around 10 p.m.

The thief may not be a Halloween horror, but he's at least a heartbreaker. Some are concerned that, because he's struck at night he may do more than steal decorations next time.

Deputies hope someone will recognize the thief. Anyone with information should call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.