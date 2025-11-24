Last surviving member of the U.S. Army's 65th Infantry Division turns 100

The Brief On Monday, a local United States Army World War II Veteran celebrated a century of life. The Villas of Casa Celeste assisted living community gathered for a celebration. Friends and family honored 100-year-old Arthur Priester.



Today marked a milestone as a local World War II veteran turned 100.

What we know:

In Seminole, The Villas of Casa Celeste hosted a birthday party for one of their own.

The honoree, Arthur Priester, was born in 1925. He is also a World War II veteran, where he served alongside General Patton.

Priester was able to share memories of his service and reflect on the past 100 years of his life. He explained, "I was in Germany, we went from Germany all the way to Austria and met the Russians. I was lucky I didn't get shot, and I came back in one piece."

According to Priester's sons, their father was born in McKeesport, Pennsylvania. Priester got drafted in 1943 and served until 1945. He was promoted to Sergeant on the battlefield and was the last surviving member of the 65th infantry division.

After he finished serving, he returned to the states to start another chapter in his life. Priester said, "I worked another 53 years, I got married, and I had three boys."

Big picture view:

Organizers of the party say this milestone is an extraordinary moment for their community. This celebration brought dozens of people together.

Priester was surprised, yet thankful for the turnout. He said, "I thought maybe 10 to 15 people, but this is ridiculous, all these people. How am I going to say hello to all of them and thank them?"