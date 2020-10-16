Happy feet! Penguin gets pedicure at Melbourne Zoo

Ed the Fiordland penguin is one of Melbourne Zoo’s “most charismatic animals”. He’s a cooperative sort too, as this video of him getting his toenails clipped shows.

Footage by the zoo shared on October 16 shows Ed happily presenting his feet for a pedicure as he snacks on some delicious fish.

According to Melbourne Zoo’s wild sea keeper Alexis Hurwitz, it only took Ed a couple of weeks to gain confidence in jumping onto a stand to present his toes for inspection and a nail trim.

“Ed’s reaction to his toenail clipping is extremely positive. He knows that he is getting positive reinforcement. For him it is fish. I get to trim his toenails and he associates it as a nice, positive thing,” Hurwitz said.