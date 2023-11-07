Hard Rock launches limited rollout of sports betting app in Florida

Mobile sports betting is now available again in the Sunshine State, albeit in a limited fashion.

The Seminole Tribe's Hard Rock Sports Bet app relaunched on Tuesday for existing users in Florida for the first time in two years. The Hard Rock app launched in November 2021 amidst some legal wrangling but quickly stopped accepting wagers after a ruling from a U.S. District judge.

Tuesday's announcement comes after the Seminoles announced sports betting will commence in person at all six of its Florida casinos in December.

Although access to bet on the Hard Rock app is available only to existing users at the moment, the sports book is offering new users the chance to join the waitlist.

To do so, you have to sign up for Unity by Hard Rock at any Seminole Casino, earn 1+ Unity points, and wait for an email.