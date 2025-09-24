HART unveils new bus shelters

The Brief The Hillsborough Transit Authority, also known as HART, unveiled the first of several new bus shelters on Wednesday. $1 million in upgrades were made to 30 bus stops in Hillsborough County. The new bus shelters include a bench and are completely covered.



HART and Hillsborough County Commissioner Gwen Myers hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning at the first of many new bus shelters. This one is located along Bloomingdale Avenue at Simpson Road in the Brandon area.

What we know:

HART recently made nearly one million dollars worth of improvements to several bus stops in their District 3. In this specific area, HART’s goal is to add 17 new bus shelters and upgrade 7 existing bus stops. HART hopes to install 60 more bus shelters like this one throughout Hillsborough County.

What they're saying:

This bus shelter's location increases accessibility for riders. Hillsborough Commissioner Gwen Myers says, "Right behind me is an apartment complex where individuals who live there can just walk around the corner, and they are right in front of a bus stop that can take them anywhere to connect with another bus stop."

The shelter is structured to keep riders out of the rain and protect them from the sun. Myers said, "Like right now at 10:00 a.m. it’s about 95 degrees, and they have a shelter that is over them to keep them out of the sun and that is most important."