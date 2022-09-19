Haunted Clearwater: Jolley Trolley launches ghost tours

The Clearwater Jolley Trolley is hosting a frightfully fun family-friendly ghost tour this season.

The trolley will take guests on a ride exploring the historic locations and spooky stories of the region’s haunted past.

Among the stops along the way are The Biltmore Hotel, Clearwater Municipal Cemetery, The Capitol Theatre, Andrew’s Chapel, The Historic Fenway Hotel and Curtis Fundamental Elementary School.

The tour runs about 75 minutes.

To learn more or register, visit hauntedclearwater.com