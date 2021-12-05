HCFR: No injuries reported in Plant City flea market fire

article

Three metal storage facilities at the Plant City Farm and Flea Market went up in flames Saturday night, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

The buildings were approximately 4,800 sq. feet each and were leased by three different vendors.

Firefighters say they had to conduct a water shuttle operation with four of their water tankers because there weren’t fire hydrants in the area.

They added that the metal buildings had to be ripped apart by a Gradall provided by Hillsborough County Public Works.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

No injuries were reported and while the cause of the fire is under investigation, it is not believed to be intentional.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue





