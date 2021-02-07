HCSO: 1 dead, 3 injured at Plant City birthday party

article

One person was killed early Sunday morning and three others were injured after gunfire erupted at a birthday party in Plant City, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on the 5000 block of WO Griffin Road.

Deputies say approximately 60 people gathered for a birthday party and at one point, a verbal dispute escalated and shots were fired.

One person died and three others are expected to survive.

According to HCSO, everyone is cooperating with detectives.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app

Advertisement



