HCSO: 2 suspects on the run after robbing Brandon 7-Eleven

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men linked to a convenience store robbery in Brandon early Wednesday morning, July 29.

According to HCSO, at 6:38 a.m., a male suspect entered the 7-Eleven located at 1531 E Brandon Blvd., while a second male waited outside. The suspect implied he had a weapon and demanded that the clerks hand over money from their registers. The clerks complied and both men fled the store on foot. The exact amount of money taken is unknown at this time.

The robbery suspect was last seen wearing a white and black hooded jacket with a red Nike emblem on the back, red athletic pants, black sneakers and a mask. His accomplice was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt.

“We want to find these suspects who not only robbed a store but also caused fear to employees in the process,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We are asking the public to take a close look at the surveillance photos from the robbery and come forward if you recognize the people involved.”

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.