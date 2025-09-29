HCSO detention deputy accused of DUI in Manatee County

The Brief A detention deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested for DUI in Manatee County. It happened on Saturday around 8:30 p.m. on Manatee River Road. Shannon McBride, 60, is currently on administrative leave without pay, pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.



A detention deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested in Manatee County, accused of driving under the influence.

What we know:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate a reported intoxicated driver operating a silver Toyota Tacoma in the area of 1200 Upper Manatee River Road shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Deputies later located the vehicle, which was improperly parked in the parking lot of the Brixley Apartments, located at 1100 Upper Manatee River Road.

Shannon McBride, 60, was identified as the driver.

Deputies said she was in the driver’s seat and showed signs of impairment.

McBride was taken into custody and refused to provide a breath sample.

She was charged with driving under the influence.

McBride, who has been employed with HCSO for seven years, was assigned to a housing unit at the Orient Road Jail.

What's next:

She is currently on administrative leave without pay, pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.