FHP: Driver hits, kills man walking along I-275 exit ramp after suffering a medical emergency

A 58-year-old man died Friday after being struck by a car while walking on the shoulder of an I-275 exit ramp Tuesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say an 84-year-old woman was traveling northbound in the inside left turn lane of the I-275 exit ramp approaching Fletcher Avenue around 4:20 p.m. when she suffered a medical emergency. She lost control of the vehicle and hit the man who was walking along the left shoulder of the ramp just south of Fletcher Avenue. She then collided with a roadway sign before coming to a stop.

The 58-year-old man was taken to an area hospital and died several days later.

The woman was not injured in the crash.

