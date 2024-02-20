Citizen tries to dispose of mortar rounds at HCSO, bomb team investigating: Deputies

The Hernando County Sheriff's administrative offices are temporarily closed after a citizen brought two mortar rounds to the HCSO for disposal, according to officials.

HCSO says they contacted the Citrus County Sheriff's Office Bomb Team to examine and properly dispose of the devices that were taken to 18900 Cortez Boulevard in Brooksville.

READ: Man dies after jumping on back of stolen Jeep, driver charged with vehicular homicide: SPPD

Traffic is also being detoured and rerouted away from the sheriff's office as authorities investigate the situation in the front parking lot.

Deputies say no vehicles are being permitted down Sheriff Mylander Way or on Cortez Blvd. in front of the HCSO until the area is cleared.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter