Man dies after jumping on back of stolen Jeep, driver charged with vehicular homicide: SPPD

A 20-year-old man who jumped on the back of a stolen SUV died on Monday, according to police.

Officials say 21-year-old Ke'Andrae Davis of St. Petersburg was speeding southbound on 20th Street South in a stolen gray Jeep Grand Cherokee at 11:43 p.m. on Feb.10.

According to authorities, Davis' friend, 20-year-old Vincent Green, jumped onto the back of the Jeep before it sped down the street. The St. Petersburg Police Department says Davis lost control of the SUV a short time later.

Officers say the Jeep flipped and threw Green off the back and critically injured him. Davis climbed out of the Jeep and left the area before officers arrived, according to police.

Officials say Davis was found and arrested on Wednesday night, Feb. 14, on multiple charges involving auto theft, operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license causing serious bodily injury, witness tampering, resisting an officer without violence, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Davis now faces a charge of vehicular homicide.

