'He was just Terry': Tampa Bay area photographer remembers working with Hulk Hogan

The Brief A local photographer remembers taking pictures of the Hogan family during the filming of ‘Hogan Knows Best.’ He thinks of Hulk Hogan, not for wrestling, but as a kind and respectful Terry Bollea. He remembers Hogan as someone who loved to make fun of himself.



A local photographer is remembering the time he got to work with Hulk Hogan at his home while filming ‘Hogan Knows Best.’

The backstory:

Hulk Hogan was a household name and that reality show put him and his family on the map, making him one of the most recognizable faces.

But behind all that, was Terry Bollea. Someone that photographer Tim Boyles will remember forever.

Courtesy: Tim Boyles Photography

He had the chance to take still pictures of the family during filming, which was an honor.

"It was like meeting one of your all-time celebrities," Boyles remembered. "Everyone knows Hulk Hogan, I can't think of anyone that wouldn't know him."

What they're saying:

Boyles knows that many people will remember Hogan for his star power and personality.

Boyles said, "one of the things I remember specifically, he took me into his memorabilia room. All the things he's done over the years. He has a lot of that stuff he kept, posters from movies and belts."

Courtesy: Tim Boyles Photography

But, he said he would remember him as Terry Bollea.

"He was very humble and down-to-earth, but bigger than life," Boyles added. "Like meeting one of your heroes, you can't believe your meeting and spending time with them, and they're nice to you, talking to you about your photography career and about what you do when you're not working."

And, it wasn't wrestling the two liked to talk about.

Courtesy: Tim Boyles Photography

"I always wanted to talk to him, but not about wrestling. Everyone talked to him about that," Boyles explained. "I talked to him about Terry, his kids, and his beautiful home."

One thing Boyles said he will always remember is how Hulk Hogan treated the photographers during the hard moments.

Courtesy: Tim Boyles Photography

"A couple of times I photographed him. It was not a nice situation. One time with his divorce proceedings and one time when his son was in a major car accident and charged. I had to go to court," Boyles said. "Hulk was still a gentleman. When he knew the press was going to be there and photograph him, he never snarled or yelled."

As the world honors the legacy of Hulk Hogan, Boyles will honor Terry.

"He will live forever," Boyles added. "I wouldn't be surprised to see a statue of him. It's well deserved, and he left a mark."