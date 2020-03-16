Health and Human Services under cyber siege amid coronavirus response: report

The Department of Health and Human Services reportedly came under siege from cyber attackers on Sunday as the department contends with the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

FOX 5's Complete Coverage of the Coronavirus Outbreak

"U.S. Health and Human Services Department suffered a cyber-attack on its computer system Sunday night during the nation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic," Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Jacobs wrote on Twitter on Monday. "The attack appears to have been intended to slow the agency's systems down."

Bloomberg reported that the National Security Council's warning on Sunday about fake national quarantine texts was connected to the alleged hack.

See the Full Story at FoxNews.com