Health officials remind owners to get rabies vaccinations for pets after rabid raccoon attacked dog in Valrico
VALRICO, Fla. - Health officials in Hillsborough County are alerting the public about a rabid raccoon that attacked an owner’s dog. However, the incident occurred in a rural area, and no rabies alert was issued for a neighborhood.
According to the Florida Health Department in Hillsboough County, a man let his two dogs – both are vaccinated against rabies – out in the area of Laurel Pointe Drive in Valrico on Saturday. Shortly after, officials said the man heard yelping and found a raccoon on the back of one of his dogs.
The man was bitten and scratched as he separated the raccoon from his dog and is being treated.
The owner wasn’t sure if the other dog was attacked, but both received boosters and were quarantined for 45 days.
Health officials said no rabies alert was issued since it occurred “in wildlife,” but they notified all homes within a 500-foot radius of where the raccoon was located.
They said the incident is a reminder to make sure pets are up-to-date on rabies vaccinations.
In 2019, a rabid raccoon was located in Riverview and one dog was exposed.
In 2018, Hillsborough County reported 10 rabid animals: six cats, two bats and two raccoons. Twenty people and five domestic dogs were exposed to the disease.
An animal with rabies could infect other animals, wild or domestic. Health officials suggest that all domestic animals be vaccinated against rabies, and all contact with wildlife should be avoided.
Rabies is described as a disease of the nervous system, and could be fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans. The only treatment for humans is a rabies-specific immune globulin and a rabies immunization. Treatment should start as soon as the exposure occurs, according to health officials.
DOH offered the following precautions:
- Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets.
- Keep your pets under direct supervision so they do not come in contact with wild animals. If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately.
- Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter.
- Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.
- Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.
- Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas, where they might come in contact with people and pets.
- If you are bitten by any animal seek care promptly. Wash the wound thoroughly with soap and water.
- Go to your family doctor or hospital for medical attention immediately.
- Contact Pasco County Animal Services at (727) 834-3216, (813) 929-1212, or (352) 521-5194 to report animal bites or scratches.
- Contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 1-888-404-3922 for concerns about wild animals.