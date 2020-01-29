Health officials remind owners to get rabies vaccinations for pets after rabid raccoon attacked dog in Valrico

Health officials in Hillsborough County are alerting the public about a rabid raccoon that attacked an owner’s dog. However, the incident occurred in a rural area, and no rabies alert was issued for a neighborhood.

According to the Florida Health Department in Hillsboough County, a man let his two dogs – both are vaccinated against rabies – out in the area of Laurel Pointe Drive in Valrico on Saturday. Shortly after, officials said the man heard yelping and found a raccoon on the back of one of his dogs.

The man was bitten and scratched as he separated the raccoon from his dog and is being treated.

The owner wasn’t sure if the other dog was attacked, but both received boosters and were quarantined for 45 days.

Health officials said no rabies alert was issued since it occurred “in wildlife,” but they notified all homes within a 500-foot radius of where the raccoon was located.

They said the incident is a reminder to make sure pets are up-to-date on rabies vaccinations.

In 2019, a rabid raccoon was located in Riverview and one dog was exposed.

In 2018, Hillsborough County reported 10 rabid animals: six cats, two bats and two raccoons. Twenty people and five domestic dogs were exposed to the disease.

An animal with rabies could infect other animals, wild or domestic. Health officials suggest that all domestic animals be vaccinated against rabies, and all contact with wildlife should be avoided.

Rabies is described as a disease of the nervous system, and could be fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans. The only treatment for humans is a rabies-specific immune globulin and a rabies immunization. Treatment should start as soon as the exposure occurs, according to health officials.

DOH offered the following precautions: