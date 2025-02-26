'Heard a Crunch': Key impales woman's foot leaving emergency doctors stunned

The Brief A woman went to a St. Petersburg emergency room after a key got stuck in the bottom of her foot. Madison Martin said she was walking to the bathroom when she stepped on jeans that were on the floor. Inside one of the pockets was a key, she said she ‘heard a crunch.’



Doctors in an emergency department in St Petersburg were "stunned" when a woman showed up at the hospital with a key stuck in the bottom of her foot.

This video shows Madison Martin’s foot draped across her knee with a dark gold key protruding out of the middle of its base with a section of her jeans pocket attached with bloodstains.

The backstory:

Martin told Storyful she was walking to the bathroom when she stepped on jeans she had left on the floor the night before and heard something unusual.

"I stepped on the jeans and heard a crunch. At this point, I did not know what happened, and I continued to go to the bathroom. As I’m sitting down, I see my jeans are attached to my foot," she said.

"I wonder to myself ‘what the’. I then see the giant hole in my foot, and feel the pocket only to find out there is a key in my foot."

Martin, who at the time had no clothes on, said she then began to panic and almost fainted from the shock. She decided to call her friend for help, who "couldn’t believe what I was telling him." Then Martin said she had to figure out how to dress herself while in "immense pain" and with a pair of jeans dangling from her foot.

"I wrap the jeans around the foot and have to hop in pain around my apartment and manage to get clothes on. Once that mission was accomplished, I cut the jeans pocket out of the jeans as much as I could," she said.

Picture courtesy of Storyful

Martin’s friend then took her to the emergency room at a local hospital. "He ran in to get a wheelchair and wheeled me inside. As soon as I rolled in, the ER was stunned," she said.

What they're saying:

"Every employee on the ER floor came to see this freak accident! At this point, I was in so much pain and freaking out, all I could do was laugh."

She said the emergency room staff "couldn’t believe a key that thick and dull along with the jeans pocket was able to lodge into my foot so perfectly."

Martin said the injured area was injected with a numbing substance and the medics "yanked it right out." "I screamed and was saying ‘I need a tequila shot’ the whole time." Martin said her foot was still in pain and she was limping.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by Storyful.

