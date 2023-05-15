'Heartbreaking': Stray dog found with springs in mouth on road to recovery

A stray dog will soon have a second chance at finding her forever home thanks to the help from a team of good Samaritans who stopped to help her.

"It was an emergency type situation. I was really scared for her," said Hollie Kent, who handles dog intake at the SPCA of Brevard County, a no kill animal shelter.

"Serenity," a four-year-old Siberian Husky, was found earlier this month on the side of Grissom Parkway in Titusville – and in desperate need of help.

Titusville Police Officer Jennifer Gass was on her way to work and saw someone else attempting to help the dog. She stopped, too, and rushed the animal to the SPCA.

Doctors were shocked to find Serenity has springs lodged in her teeth, a splintered upper jaw, multiple fractures, and shredded gums from bullets.

"Seeing any animal come in, it’s very hard but when you see that type of blood and scars and then when you find bullets in them, it’s heartbreaking," said SPCA Associate Director Susan Naylor.

Today, Serenity appears much happier and her care team believes she will make a full recovery. The stitches and scars might remain, but she has her life and future to look forward to.

"She’s going to move forward and live her best life soon, very soon," Naylor said. Serenity is expected to be available for adoption later in May.

Because the SPCA is a non-profit organization, it relies on donations to help cover the costs of procedures and healthcare for the animals is takes care of.

