Help kids make Valentine's Day special for Tampa area veterans

Children in Hillsborough County are working to make sure veterans know they are loved this Valentine's Day.

Students at Bryant Elementary School in Westchase have been making cards by hand, filled with drawings and words of gratitude.

This is for the Valentines for Veterans program, launched by us Representative Kathy Castor.

Their principal says this program is special to her because her son is currently serving in the marines.

"Who doesn't like getting a note, in the mail, I'm old school... or even a wishful greeting email. It will just bring a little joy to someone else and we're passing along that warm, loving feeling."

The valentines will be delivered to James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital Monday.

If you'd like to send one as well, just drop it off at Representative Castor's Tampa office on North Armenia Avenue by Friday.