'Her Sweet Xscape' in Tampa candy coats different fruits – and even pickles

Her Sweet Xscape is a unique candy company located in Tampa. The owner, Abbegale Speights, candy coats fruit and pickles.

She’ll candy any fruit a customer asks her to.

"The majority of the time, though, people ask for grapes, pineapples, and pickles," said Speights.

But, she has done kiwi, cantaloupe, and even limes. She admits pickles get the biggest reaction.

Speights said all the pickle juice is contained in the pickle when she freezes them.

"If you’re not a pickle person, you’re not going to like it," she laughed.

In addition to just dipping the fruit and pickles in a liquid candy coating, she then rolls them around in a ground-up candy coating afterward.

When you go on her website, you choose your fruit, flavor, and coating. Blue raspberry and cotton candy are two of the most popular flavors.

Go to her website, www.hersweetxscape.com, to check out all the items Speights has available.