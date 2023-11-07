Pinellas Park chocolate shop gives 10% of profits to charity

article

Just Cause Chocolates is a veteran-owned chocolate shop located in Pinellas Park.

Owner Jennifer Cruz, a 14-year Army veteran, started making chocolates when on active duty.

READ: Family-owned distillery brings hand-crafted rums inspired by Puerto Rico to Lakeland

"I have the biggest sweet tooth in the world, plenty of cavities to prove it," she said.

She set out to make lower-calorie, less-sugary treats to enjoy.

"So, I ended up making my own peanut butter cups," added Cruz.

Just Cause Chocolates in known for its dark chocolate made into familiar small cup shapes. Peanut butter, almond butter, mint, and pistachio are popular flavors.

READ: Veteran-owned Bullfrog Creek Brewing brings craft beer to Valrico

They also make a massive peanut buttercup named the Big Rig.

"I would definitely suggest sharing it with somebody and not eating it all in one sitting," laughed Cruz.

She said the shop name is two-fold.

"I don’t believe you have to have a reason to eat chocolates, it could be just cause it’s a Wednesday," she said.

But also, 10% of profits go towards good causes, or charities.

Just Cause Chocolates also offers a chocolate experience, where customers learn how to make their own chocolate. It’s located at 5713 75th Ave N. in Pinellas Park.

For more information, or to place an online order, click here.