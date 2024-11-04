Here's how many Floridians have voted early in the November election
TAMPA, Fla. - Early voting wrapped up across almost all of Florida on Sunday, with millions casting their ballots ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.
According to the Florida Division of Elections, more than 5.35 million people voted in-person early, topping 4.33 million early ballots in 2020.
Early voting ended on Sunday in all counties except Pinellas, where three voting locations are open on Monday in the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.
Vote-by-mail numbers are down significantly from 2020, with about 2.83 million ballots returned as of Monday morning. Four years ago, in the midst of the pandemic, that number was 4.855 million.
Early voting in the Tampa Bay area
Here's a county-by-county look at early voting and vote-by-mail numbers across the Bay Area.
Citrus County
- Voted early: 46,759
- Voted by mail: 26,252
DeSoto County
- Voted early: 6,539
- Voted by mail: 1,823
Hardee County
- Voted early: 4,423
- Voted by mail: 824
Hernando County
- Voted early: 48,967
- Voted by mail: 28,575
Highlands County
- Voted early: 26,050
- Voted by mail: 9,924
Hillsborough County
- Voted early: 323,119
- Voted by mail: 186,944
Manatee County
- Voted early: 102,318
- Voted by mail: 65,711
Pasco County
- Voted early: 141,270
- Voted by mail: 74,081
Pinellas County
- Voted early: 143,555
- Voted by mail: 220,944
Polk County
- Voted early: 149,571
- Voted by mail: 83,186
Sarasota County
- Voted early: 121,529
- Voted by mail: 95,885
For a complete look at voting totals in Florida, click here.
