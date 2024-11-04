Expand / Collapse search

Here's how many Floridians have voted early in the November election

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  November 4, 2024 8:18am EST
2024 Election
    TAMPA, Fla. - Early voting wrapped up across almost all of Florida on Sunday, with millions casting their ballots ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.

    According to the Florida Division of Elections, more than 5.35 million people voted in-person early, topping 4.33 million early ballots in 2020.

    Early voting ended on Sunday in all counties except Pinellas, where three voting locations are open on Monday in the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

    Vote-by-mail numbers are down significantly from 2020, with about 2.83 million ballots returned as of Monday morning. Four years ago, in the midst of the pandemic, that number was 4.855 million.

    Early voting in the Tampa Bay area

    Here's a county-by-county look at early voting and vote-by-mail numbers across the Bay Area.

    Citrus County

    • Voted early: 46,759
    • Voted by mail: 26,252

    DeSoto County

    • Voted early: 6,539
    • Voted by mail: 1,823

    Hardee County

    • Voted early: 4,423
    • Voted by mail: 824

    Hernando County

    • Voted early: 48,967
    • Voted by mail: 28,575

    Highlands County

    • Voted early: 26,050
    • Voted by mail: 9,924

    Hillsborough County

    • Voted early: 323,119
    • Voted by mail: 186,944

    Manatee County

    • Voted early: 102,318
    • Voted by mail: 65,711

    Pasco County

    • Voted early: 141,270
    • Voted by mail: 74,081

    Pinellas County

    • Voted early: 143,555
    • Voted by mail: 220,944

    Polk County

    • Voted early: 149,571
    • Voted by mail: 83,186

    Sarasota County

    • Voted early: 121,529
    • Voted by mail: 95,885

    For a complete look at voting totals in Florida, click here.

