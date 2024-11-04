Here's how many Floridians have voted early in the November election

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Early voting wrapped up across almost all of Florida on Sunday, with millions casting their ballots ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.

According to the Florida Division of Elections, more than 5.35 million people voted in-person early, topping 4.33 million early ballots in 2020.

Early voting ended on Sunday in all counties except Pinellas, where three voting locations are open on Monday in the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Presidential election 2024: Here’s your Bay Area voter’s guide

Vote-by-mail numbers are down significantly from 2020, with about 2.83 million ballots returned as of Monday morning. Four years ago, in the midst of the pandemic, that number was 4.855 million.

Early voting in the Tampa Bay area

Here's a county-by-county look at early voting and vote-by-mail numbers across the Bay Area.

Citrus County

Voted early: 46,759

Voted by mail: 26,252

DeSoto County

Voted early: 6,539

Voted by mail: 1,823

Hardee County

Voted early: 4,423

Voted by mail: 824

Hernando County

Voted early: 48,967

Voted by mail: 28,575

Highlands County

Voted early: 26,050

Voted by mail: 9,924

Hillsborough County

Voted early: 323,119

Voted by mail: 186,944

Manatee County

Voted early: 102,318

Voted by mail: 65,711

Pasco County

Voted early: 141,270

Voted by mail: 74,081

Pinellas County

Voted early: 143,555

Voted by mail: 220,944

Polk County

Voted early: 149,571

Voted by mail: 83,186

Sarasota County

Voted early: 121,529

Voted by mail: 95,885

For a complete look at voting totals in Florida, click here.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: