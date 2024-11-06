Here's how Tampa Bay area counties voted in the 2024 presidential election
TAMPA, Fla. - With almost all votes counted, former President Donald Trump soundly defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in Florida – and that includes wins in every Tampa Bay area county.
Statewide, Trump received about 56 percent of the vote compared to 43 percent for Harris.
Harris only carried six of Florida's 67 counties: Alachua, Broward, Gadsden, Leon, Orange and Palm Beach.
2024 Election: Live county-by-county results
Presidential results
County-by-county results in the Bay Area
Citrus County
- Donald Trump: 71,271 (72.6%)
- Kamala Harris: 26,243 (26.8%)
DeSoto County
- Donald Trump: 8,879 (71.2)
- Kamala Harris: 3,520 (28.2)
Hardee County
- Donald Trump: 6,325 (77.8%)
- Kamala Harris: 1,746 (21.5%)
Hernando County
- Donald Trump: 75,304 (68.2%)
- Kamala Harris: 34,308 (31.1%)
Highlands County
- Donald Trump: 36,352 (70.1%)
- Kamala Harris: 15,204 (29.3%)
Hillsborough County
- Donald Trump: 341,323 (50.9%)
- Kamala Harris: 320,663 (47.8%)
Manatee County
- Donald Trump: 140,132 (61.5%)
- Kamala Harris: 86,121 (37.8%)
Pasco County
- Donald Trump: 197,624 (62.1%)
- Kamala Harris: 117,324 (36.9%)
Pinellas County
- Donald Trump: 269,272 (52.1%)
- Kamala Harris: 242,229 (46.9%)
Polk County
- Donald Trump: 208,777 (59.9%)
- Kamala Harris: 136,629 (39.2%)
Sarasota County
- Donald Trump: 163,037 (58.8%)
- Kamala Harris: 112,496 (40.5%)
